Solicitor’s office files appeal to S.C. Supreme Court on civil forfeiture ruling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The future of civil asset forfeiture in South Carolina now rests in the hands of the state Supreme Court.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed an appeal last week to a ruling an Horry County Circuit Court judge made last year. That ruling said civil asset forfeiture is unconstitutional.
Civil forfeiture is when police seize property from people who are accused of committing a crime. Those items are usually cash, but can also include guns, among other items.
Back in August, Judge Steven John ruled civil forfeiture is unconstitutional. However, due to his standing as a circuit court judge, technically, other judges don’t have to adhere to his ruling.
Ever since John’s August ruling, judges have avoided civil forfeiture cases.
“For Horry and Georgetown, they haven’t been hearing any of these cases,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.
Richardson said this has put his office in uncertain territory when it comes to forfeiture. As a result, there are several cases where no action has been taken.
That said, a judge from outside Horry County is coming in next week to hear those cases. Richardson isn’t sure what that judge will decide.
“He may say, ‘I’m not hearing this,’ and if he does, he’ll just block those off until the Supreme Court hears the appeal, or he may say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and hear it,’ and if he does hear it, he’ll either grant the money to the police department or he will say no,” Richardson said.
If that judge also refuses to hear the cases, the Supreme Court will then have to decide whether to uphold John’s ruling from August that said civil forfeiture is unconstitutional, but until then, there’s no way for the solicitor’s office to do anything with those cases.
“We’re stuck in no man’s land in Horry and Georgetown, because we’re trying to follow the statute, but our resident judge has said that statute is unconstitutional,” Richardson said.
He added that if the state Supreme Court ends up ruling civil asset forfeiture as unconstitutional, he’ll obviously still enforce the law. Richardson noted he would just like a decision either way so he can know how to handle the current cases.
Richardson said there’s no telling for sure how long it’ll take the state Supreme Court to make a ruling on the appeal, but he expects a decision within the next six months.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.