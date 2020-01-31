Retired Horry County officer announces run for county council

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A retired Horry County police officer announced Friday he'll run to represent the ninth district on county council.
Terry Fowler served the police department for more than 30 years. He said his time as an officer gives him a unique perspective on the ever-evolving needs of the community, and he's ready to bring a breath of fresh air to the Horry County Council.
"I believe it is time for new vision and a new perspective for District Nine,” Fowler said. “Over the years, I have patrolled and watched this community grow, and have seen the needs of this district change."
District Nine runs from the Loris-Tabor City line, east to Barefoot Resort. Incumbent Paul Prince has also announced he plans to seek re-election.
