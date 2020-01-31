Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover dirty dishware, silverware along with mildew-filled walls

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dishware and silverware stored dirty. Walls filled with mildew. Debris found floating in a dirty sink.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Bonefish Grill at 8703 Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors said the knives and soufflé cups were stored dirty.
Health crews also noticed that thermometers were not observed to measure the air temperature in the warmest part of the mechanical refrigeration.
They also found gaskets torn on the pull out drawers and walls near the dish machine had mildew build-up.
Inspectors gave Bonefish Grill a 91 out of 100.
Next up is China Express at 2014 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed the person in charge washing their hands in the three-compartment sink.
Health crews also saw employees using gloves and tongs to handle ready to eat food.
They also said there were no hand towels at the hand sink on the service line.
Health crews said they found cut cabbage was on the cook line marked with times from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. but there was no date. The person in charge said if the cabbage is not used by 2 p.m., the product is placed back in the walk-in cooler. Inspectors discussed the correct use of times.
Cooked chicken was found in a bus pan in the walk-in cooler and a stainless bowl of grilled chicken was sitting on top of the chicken with no barrier, according to the inspection report.
A washbasin in the three-compartment sink was found to be dirty with debris floating in it.
Inspectors gave China Express an 83 out of 100.
New restaurant, familiar location. It’s where “The Old Village Cafe” on Surfside Drive in downtown Surfside Beach was last and where the Pickled Cucumber used to be before that. A sign in the window says “Wooden Spoon Eatery” will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner there and is expected to open sometime in February.
A perfect score double play this week. Southside Grill at 355 B Highway 17 North and Waffle House at 608 Hwy 17 North, both in Surfside Beach received those perfect performances.
Congratulations to the two of you.
