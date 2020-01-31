3rd person faces charges in connection to triple fatal Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A third man has been arrested in connection to the deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting that killed three people.
Antonio Mills Jr. was booked into jail around 10:30 a.m. Friday and faces several charges including criminal conspiracy and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Jail records show his bond was denied.
An arrest warrant states that Mills conspired to commit the unlawful offense of assault and battery against the victim. The warrant has redacted the victim’s name.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue.
Warrants show an altercation on the dance floor led to shots being fired, hitting multiple people inside the nightclub.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed in the shooting. Officials said three other people were hurt.
Darius Dickey, 22, and Davijon McCall, 24, face murder charges in the case. Both appeared in court on Thursday on those charges. A judge denied bond for the pair.
