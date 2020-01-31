Police investigate over 20 vehicle break-ins in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A string of vehicle break-ins has plagued the Florence community over the last several days.
Florence police said there have been more than 20 car break-ins.
Officers responded on Wednesday to clusters of break-ins on Coit Street, Darlington Street, Toledo Road, Drakeshore Drive and Carolyn Avenue, along with some other areas.
Investigators believe there are two people involved in the crimes and that they’re driving a silver or light-colored, mid-2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Officers also released a picture of a man who is wanted for questioning in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
