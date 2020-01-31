Police charge 18-year-old in connection with shooting of 16-year-old in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting Jan. 24 in Little River that injured a teenager.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, Trashawn Travon Hemingway, 18, of Little River, is charged with attempted murder, carjacking, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Online records state he remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning under no bond.
Investigators allege that Hemingway carjacked the 16-year-old victim and shot the person multiple times. The shooting happened near Oscar Road and Jones Lane in Little River.
