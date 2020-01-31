One suffers minor injuries in Conway structure fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a structure fire late Thursday night in the Conway area.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in around 11:16 p.m. Firefighters went to a residence in the 4000 block of Cordoba Drive. There, they found a fireplace fire that set off smoke alarms.
The fire was mostly put out by the home extinguisher, firefighters said.
They added that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
