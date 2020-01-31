Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. introduces virtual reality for community engagement, training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not just for video games anymore. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is now using virtual reality as a way to better educate the community on what it’s like to be a firefighter.
Firefighters plan to debut the technology to students at Pathways to Possibilities next week at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The hope is to get younger kids interested in a career in the fire service.
When the headset is put on, the video immerses the viewer in a 360-degree video, taking the viewer from sitting at a table preparing for the day inside Fire Station 1 to rushing out on a call.
Myrtle Beach fire Capt. John Evans said that they received money from the Horry Georgetown Fire Chiefs Association and worked with the IT department in the city of Myrtle Beach to get the 360-degree camera and make it happen.
Evans said when they were first researching ideas on how to use new technology, he noticed other departments weren’t using this.
“We always want to find ways where we put ourselves on the map, and be the innovative department in the fire service and I think this is a good thing that could catch on and maybe what this program is doing for us, and can utilize it for their purposes as well,” he said.
While the technology is mainly being used as a promotional tool for now, the department has plans to use this for training purposes as they learn more about what it can do.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.