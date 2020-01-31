‘Messy’ story time at Chapin Memorial Library helps toddlers, parents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a mess at Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach on Friday, but for a good reason.
The library held its first “Messy Munchkins” session on Friday. Toddlers, ages 18 to 36 months, were invited to take part in story time with sensory play stations.
It gave the little ones a chance to get out some energy and make a bit of a mess with their parents, without the stress of cleaning up afterwards.
“We give the parents a break. It’s all the things that parents want to do at home, but they just don’t want to do the clean-up, so they can leave the clean-up to us,” said Stacey LoCascio, a youth services librarian.
On Friday, the toddlers played in piles of cut-up paper and practiced their fine motor skills.
“It’s like New Years in here. New Years party with the paper. And it’s just a way to get their energy out. Some fine motor skills development and lots of skills,” LoCascio said.
The second “Messy Munchkins” program is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Chapin Memorial Library.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.