Man, 24, fatally shot inside Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Laurinburg home Thursday night.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on Kinston Street around 11:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department.
Police found a man, identified as 24-year-old Justin Matthew Brown, fatally shot inside the home.
Brown began “communicating threats” as the result of a family dispute and forced his way inside the home through a screen door while armed with a gun, according to the release.
Police said Brown pointed his gun at another man inside the home. The man then drew his gun and fatally shot Brown, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.
