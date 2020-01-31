Man accused of cutting victim on both legs turns himself in to Darlington police

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of cutting a person several time on both legs has turned himself in, according to Darlington police.
A press release from the Darlington Police Department states the assault happened Wednesday on Kirven Street at 3:23 p.m.
The victim had to seek medical attention for the cuts, according to police.
Authorities were looking for 28-year-old Tavon Davon Wilson in connection with the incident. Police said Friday morning Wilson turned himself in to law enforcement on Jan. 30 without incident.
Jail records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Wilson was booked Thursday at 8:18 p.m. on a charge of second-degree assault and battery.
The case remains under investigation.
