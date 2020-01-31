Lumberton couple celebrates 70th anniversary with Cash 5 jackpot win

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Lumberton couple got an early present for their anniversary.
A week before celebrating their 70th anniversary, James and Maxine Hilliker won a $768,862 Cash 5 jackpot.
The Hillikers claimed their prize Thursday in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $543,970.
“Our wedding anniversary is next week and today is my 90th birthday,” said James after receiving the big check. “I can’t even believe this is real. I just can’t believe it.”
They said they plan to take a cruise with some of their winnings.
Playing Cash 5 is a weekly tradition for the Hillikers. They purchased the winning ticket at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.
James said he found out they had the only winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing while reading the newspaper Monday.
“I told her, ‘I think you’re going to like these numbers today,’” said James. "Maxine then said, like she always does, ‘You always say that and we only ever match three numbers.’ So I read them out and she looked shocked. Then she told me to read those again. So I read them out again.”
“I told him that I had them all,” said Maxine. “I had every single number.”
