‘I’m here for you’: Survivors of gun violence coming together for National Gun Violence Survivor Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - National Gun Violence Survivor Week runs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8, and it’s a week to hear from survivors of gun violence.
2020 marks the second year of the event. Organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action will honor the holiday.
Survivors include people who have witnessed an act of gun violence, been threatened with a gun, been wounded with a gun, or had a loved one wounded or killed with a gun. Stories can be shared by using #momentsthatsurvive or Everytown’s Story Wall.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council recognized the week.
According to research by Everytown, America’s gun death rate is 11 times greater than that of peer countries. Early February is around the time the number of gun deaths in the U.S. surpasses the number of gun deaths those other nations in an entire calendar year.
Locally, residents can come together to create awareness. That’s what Elizabeth Bowens, president of South Carolina Mother’s Against Violence, is doing during the week.
“My son was killed in 2005 and here it is 2020. There is no healing, but it helps to know that we can come together and talk about it and we grow strength from one another,” Bowens said.
Bowens said this week is so important in reminding those they don’t have to face this alone. She said it’s a time to embrace one another, listen to each other and simply just be there.
Those who are alone and going through the loss of a loved one from violence, they can reach out to South Carolina Mother’s Against Violence to talk at (843) 685-3212.
“I would tell them to reach out, I’m available," Bowens said. “I know what they are going through because I went through the tragedy of my child. I would ask them to reach out to me and if we can’t do nothing but just embrace each other, I want to let them know that they are not alone. I’m available and I’m here for you.”
