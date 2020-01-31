FIRST ALERT: Soggy Friday night, clearing weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain remains Friday evening but slow clearing is expected through the weekend.
On-and-off heavy rain will linger through Friday night, not completely clearing out until early Saturday morning. By sunrise Saturday, most of the rain will have moved on, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out through the day. Cloud skies continue with temperatures topping out around 53° Saturday afternoon.
The cloud exit to end the weekend with sunny skies around through Sunday. We’ll start the morning around 40° and climb to 57° through the afternoon.
Warmer weather continues to move in through next week with afternoon highs hitting 70° both Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front is set to arrive late on Thursday and ushers in our next chance of rain. Early indications point to a potent system with the potential for strong storms as this front approaches. This is something we’ll need to watch into next week.
