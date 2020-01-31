FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies hang tight today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday’s heavy rain will leave behind cloudy skies for today and clearing by Sunday.
Plenty of moisture lingering across the Carolinas will result in cloudy skies through the day today. A bit of drizzle will be possible through the morning with a sprinkle or two possible by the afternoon. A few peeks of sun will be possible by very late this afternoon.
Morning temperatures in the lower 40s will slowly climb into the lower 50s through the afternoon.
Sunday will see a return to sunny skies and milder temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb to near 60 with an occasionally gusty breeze.
Warmer weather returns to the area through next week with afternoon temperatures hitting 70° both Wednesday and Thursday.
The spring-like warmth may lead to a round of spring-like storms by the end of the week. Early indications point to a potent storm system arriving on Thursday with the potential for strong storms as this front approaches. This is something we’ll need to watch into next week.
