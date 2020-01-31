Coroner: Second person dies following crash on Hwy. 9 in Longs area

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has died following a crash Thursday morning in the Longs area.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 82-year-old Raymond McLain, of Loris, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday at the Grand Strand Medical Center.
On Thursday, the first victim died at the McLeod Loris ER shortly after the crash, according to Fowler. He identified the initial victim as 82-year-old Joan McLain, also of Loris.
According to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 9 near Camp Swamp Road.
A Kia Sorento was turning left from Camp Swamp Road when the vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Highway 9, Southern said.
The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Loris Hospital for treatment.
