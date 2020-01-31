Authorities seize 30 guns, large amount of drugs from 2 Florence County homes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will be cracking down on illegal activity in the Johnsonville community.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby announced that the Narcotics Division, Investigative Division and Special Response Team served search warrants Thursday afternoon on two homes in the Vox community in the Johnsonville area.
Authorities went into a home on Mill Branch Road where they recovered 25 long guns and five pistols. Kirby said that one person was arrested in that location and also charged for distribution of cocaine and distribution of heroin.
A second search warrant was served at a home on Quail Road, where Kirby said a large amount of drugs were found. He said authorities seized heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and pills. Two people from the home were arrested.
Kirby said the Florence County Sheriff’s Office will be working in the Johnsonville community a lot more due to drug problems in the area.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.