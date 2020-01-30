‘You couldn’t get it any smoother’: Neighbors react to improvements on Cultra Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway area roadway plagued by deteriorating conditions is getting a face lift.
Cultra Road is just one way to get to U.S. 501 from S.C. 701. Neighbors said over time, they’ve noticed increased traffic in the area along Cultra Road with more potholes. But now, the roadway is smooth and drivers are certainly seeing the difference.
Jonathon Mishoe, assistant resident construction engineer for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, said in December of 2019 the shoulder work for the project on Cultra Road was complete. He added the only thing left is adding thermoplastic to the pavement markings. However, there are seasonal restrictions on when they can place these markings.
Once the restrictions are lifted, crews will lay the thermoplastic over the painted areas they’ve previously placed down to make it permanent.
Mishoe said they did a cement treated reclamation to the road, which is essentially grinding up the road that was there and adding cement to the existing roadway and base. He said they grated it out, compacted it, paved it and resurfaced over top of that.
“You couldn’t get it any smoother," said Levon Hucks, a longtime neighbor along Cultra Road. "Just listen to it. You hear it, you won’t hear a bump in it.”
There was a delay for the project because Horry Electric Cooperative wanted to get involved due to safety concerns. They asked for turn lanes to be added in front of their building. The funds for the turn lanes came from Horry Electric Cooperative and the Horry County Transportation Committee.
Another neighbor, Sheila Ransom, has lived along Cultra Road for 62 years and she loves the new roadway.
“It feels real good driving on a smooth road. You don’t have to worry about the potholes, the bumps or nothing," Ransom said.
Ransom said she is still concerned about the number of 18-wheelers that drive along Cultra Road, which could create potholes.
Mishoe said the new road is stronger and more durable than before.
