Warrants: Conway man held down mother, pointed gun at her over set of keys

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument over a set of keys set off a standoff situation in Conway, according to officials.
Arrests warrants for 27-year-old Gregory Mcfadden Jr. show that on Tuesday he got into an argument with his mother at a home on Sessions Street over a set of keys and there was a struggle.
During the struggle, his mother fell to the floor and Mcfadden got on top of her and held her down while armed with a knife, according to arrest warrants.
“Once the victim was able to get to her feet the defendant did present a small black handgun and did point it at the victim,” the warrants state.
Warrants show that Mcfadden threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him the keys.
The incident led to a standoff situation, where Conway police warned the public about a barricaded person inside the home. They were able to get him out and no injuries were reported.
The victim told officers that she feared for her life during the incident.
Mcfadden is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
He was given a $25,000 bond and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.