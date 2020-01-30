Warrants: Altercation on dance floor led to deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARSTVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An altercation on the dance floor led to a deadly weekend shooting at a Harstville nightclub, according to arrest warrants.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Ave.
Warrants state that one of the suspects charged in the shooting, 22-year-old Darius Dickey, pulled a gun following an altercation on the dance floor. Dickey allegedly fired multiple shots, hitting several patrons.
“It was very chaotic; people were running in all directions and some were still hunkered down using vehicles as cover,” a report from the Hartsville Police Department states.
Dickey faces several charges including four counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Monday where a judge denied him bond.
According to a press release from the city of Hartsville, Dickey is expected back in court for additional charges. Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said one of Dickey’s attempted murder charges will be upgraded to murder.
The warrants state a second suspect, 24-year-old Davijon Khalil McCall, pulled a gun and fatally shot one of the victims.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show McCall was booked into jail around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with murder. Additional warrants may be forthcoming, city of Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker said. His bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.
City officials said murder warrants have been rescinded against a third person in custody whom officers originally believed to be the suspect. That person, however, is facing third-degree assault and battery charges in connection to the case, according to the press release. The suspect isn’t being named until warrants have been served.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed in the shooting.
“Our city is a close knit community, but more than that, it is family," Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the city of Hartsville, said in a statement. "We are all brokenhearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
