Please avoid the west-bound lanes of Highway 9 near Camp Swamp Rd. in Longs.#HCFR, Loris FD and @SCDPS_PIO are on the scene of a 2-vehicle accident.



Two patients are being transported with serious injuries—1 via medical helicopter.



The call was dispatched at 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xN5B4HYt62