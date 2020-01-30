Single-vehicle Robeson County crash kills 19-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old was killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Robeson County, authorities said.
According to information from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Lovette Road. A 2006 Hyundai Sedan was traveling southbound when it ran off the road, came back onto the highway, and then overturned near State Road 2203, troopers said.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained, according to authorities. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Ameya D. Oliver, of Fairmont.
According to the NCHP, the victim was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.
