Road resurfacing work in Surfside Beach set to start in spring

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Road resurfacing work is expected to begin in Surfside Beach at some point in the spring.
Members of the Surfside Beach Town Council said they awarded a contract for a road resurfacing project, which includes parts of Ocean Boulevard.
The work will also include 17th Avenue North to Third Avenue North, along with Third Avenue South to Melody Lane.
Pine Drive near U.S. 17 will also see work, along with Cedar Drive South and the lot on North Third Street.
Town leaders said the project is expected to start sometime this spring.
