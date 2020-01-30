Report: Woman charged after vulnerable adult found unresponsive on bathroom floor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after police said a vulnerable adult was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
Officers were called to a home on Martinfield Plantation Drive in the Conway area on Dec. 19 to assist Horry County Fire Rescue on scene, according to a report from Horry County police.
After knocking on the unlocked front door and receiving no response, police entered the home and found the male victim lying on the bathroom floor, the report stated.
Police said the victim was unresponsive and had visible injuries to his body.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kelly Michelle Ross, was interviewed on scene.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Ross was booked into jail around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was released from custody the same day on $1,500 bond.
