Report: Man puts gun to woman’s head, threatens to kill her in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of pushing his way into a Myrtle Beach apartment and then holding a gun to a woman’s head, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police responded just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex on Osceola Street, where a witness flagged down officers and explained that the victim had run to her apartment for safety.
The officers met with the victim who told them that the suspect, identified as Ismail Dickerson, knocked on her door and then forced his way through the door with a gun.
“The offender walked the victim back to her bedroom and told her to get down on her knees while he held the gun to her head and was also pulling on her hair,” according to the police report.
The victim told police that Dickerson threatened to kill her and wouldn’t let her leave.
The police report states that the victim was able to get away when Dickerson put his gun down on a dresser.
The victim was able to record some of the encounter with Dickerson on her cellphone and showed it to police, the report states.
Officers placed Dickerson under arrest, and while he was being taken to the patrol car he yelled, “I’m going to kill you *expletive*,” the police report states.
Dickerson is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.