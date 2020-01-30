Rep. Rice invites Florence County investigator hurt in ambush to be guest at State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – One of the law enforcement officers hurt during the ambush at Vintage Place will get a chance to see President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech first-hand.
Congressman Tom Rice announced on Thursday that Florence County Inv. Sarah Miller will be his guest for the major speech next week. Each member of Congress is given one ticket that allows them to bring a guest.
Miller was shot during the ambush on Oct. 3, 2018 while authorities were serving a warrant at the home of Fred Hopkins. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Inv. Farrah Turner died in the shooting. Miller and four other law enforcement officers were hurt.
Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and has gone through multiple surgeries since the shooting.
"Sarah Miller is such an inspiration to all of us," said Rice. "Her courage, sacrifice, and determination to return to service is the true definition of a hero. She demonstrates the ability to overcome such tragedy and loss. It is my sincere honor to accompany Sarah to the State of the Union."
Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
