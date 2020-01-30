Police searching for missing West Ashley teenager

The Charleston Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Edgrin Green. (Source: CPD)
January 30, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 4:10 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a missing West Ashley teenager who was last seen last week.

The Charleston Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Edgrin Green.

According to police, he was last seen on the morning of Jan. 24 around 6:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a gray Clemson sweatshirt and jeans.

He’s described as a black male, 5′9″, 155 pound, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the on-call central detective at (843)743-7200.

