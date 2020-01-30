Police name second suspect in deadly Harstville nightclub shooting

HARSTVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have named a second suspect accused in a deadly weekend shooting at a Harstville nightclub.
Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the city of Hartsville, identified the suspect as Davijon Khalil McCall.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show McCall was booked into jail around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with murder.
Another suspect, Darius Dickey, also faces several charges including four counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Monday where a judge denied him bond.
The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed. Officials said three others were injured.
