Myrtle Beach City Council approves permits for Food Truck Festival, CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two major events that will bring thousands to the Grand Strand have received approval from the Myrtle Beach City Council.
City leaders on Tuesday approved special permits for the Food Truck Festival and Carolina Country Music Festival.
The fourth annual Food Truck Festival will be held April 3 – 5 at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. It will feature over 40 food trucks and will have live music and family activities. Officials believe around 15,000 people will attend the event.
The Carolina County Music Festival will return for it’s sixth year from June 4 -7. Between 25,000 – 30,000 will pack Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place to watch some of country music’s best artists. Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen will be headlining the major event.
