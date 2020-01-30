Limited-edition Old Bay hot sauce sells out on first day, but promises to restock soon

McCormick and Old Bay have teamed up to release a limited-edition hot sauce. (Source: Twitter/OldBaySeasoning)
By Mykal Vincent | January 29, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 7:21 PM

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a new way to spice up your next meal, Old Bay has you covered.

McCormick has announced the release of its latest product: Old Bay Hot Sauce.

The company describes it as having the iconic flavor of Old Bay: tangy with a kick of heat.

For those who just can’t wait to taste it, the new Old Bay Hot Sauce was made available to buy on Jan. 29 directly from Old Bay’s website. The hot sauce sold out in the first day, but the company says it’s restocking soon.

The hot sauce sold out on the first day it was made available (Jan. 29). (Source: mccormick.com/old-bay)

A 10 oz. bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49.

