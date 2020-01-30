First Alert: One system leaving, another approaching with heavy rain Friday

Expect the rain chances to start out scattered but quickly increase throughout the day on Friday. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | January 30, 2020 at 4:00 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 4:00 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first of two storm systems continues to bring scattered showers this morning and will do so until around sunrise. Showers will begin to quickly taper off, leaving many of us with the wet roads from the quick-hitting system.

Despite the scattered showers this morning, clouds will clear out for the afternoon and sunshine will bring temperatures into the low-mid 50s.
As we head throughout the day, look for decreasing clouds today and temperatures to remain on the seasonable side. Highs will reach the low-mid 50s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Once again, the first system’s rain chances will end by 8-9 AM this morning.

Heavy rain will work back into the forecast on Friday with 1-2" of rain looking likely.
Our break from the rain will be short-lived as a stronger storm system moves into the Carolinas Friday. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and track northeast along the coast. This developing system will bring a steady and heavy rain at times, especially Friday night.

Expect the rain chances to start out scattered but quickly increase throughout the day on Friday.
We will start off Friday on the cloudy side with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain chances will gradually increase throughout the day with the rain chances topping out at 100% late Friday and into early Saturday morning.

1-2" of rain is expected from this second system on Friday.
With cloudy skies and gusty winds, temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the upper 40s to near 50 throughout the day. Rainfall totals will range from one to two inches for most of the area.

After a wet start, rain will come to an end by sunrise on Saturday. This allows for a nice second half to the weekend.
Rain will slowly end by Saturday’s sunrise. A sprinkle or two is possible early Saturday before the skies begin to clear out by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid-upper 50s. Sunny skies and the upper 50s will continue for Sunday.

