First Alert: One system leaving, another approaching with heavy rain Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first of two storm systems continues to bring scattered showers this morning and will do so until around sunrise. Showers will begin to quickly taper off, leaving many of us with the wet roads from the quick-hitting system.
As we head throughout the day, look for decreasing clouds today and temperatures to remain on the seasonable side. Highs will reach the low-mid 50s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Once again, the first system’s rain chances will end by 8-9 AM this morning.
Our break from the rain will be short-lived as a stronger storm system moves into the Carolinas Friday. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and track northeast along the coast. This developing system will bring a steady and heavy rain at times, especially Friday night.
We will start off Friday on the cloudy side with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain chances will gradually increase throughout the day with the rain chances topping out at 100% late Friday and into early Saturday morning.
With cloudy skies and gusty winds, temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the upper 40s to near 50 throughout the day. Rainfall totals will range from one to two inches for most of the area.
Rain will slowly end by Saturday’s sunrise. A sprinkle or two is possible early Saturday before the skies begin to clear out by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid-upper 50s. Sunny skies and the upper 50s will continue for Sunday.
