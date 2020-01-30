FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain at times on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Periods of heavy rain will develop across the area on Friday and last into Friday night.
A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will spread copious amounts of moisture into the area from Friday through Friday night. The system will exit out to sea early Saturday morning.
Tonight will see clouds thickening up through the night with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s.
Friday will start off cloudy but dry, however, rain chances will start to increase through the day. A few light showers will be possible from time to time starting in the late morning hours.
Rain will turn steadier and more widespread by the midday hours and gradually increase in intensity through the afternoon.
Temperatures will only slowly climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s through the mid afternoon hours.
The heaviest and steadiest rain will arrive from the late afternoon hours on Friday and linger into the first half of Friday night. No flooding is expected , but periods of heavy rain will lead to ponding water on roads at times along with low visibility.
The rain will gradually taper off late Friday night. Rainfall totals will reach one to two inches across most of the area.
While the rain will come to an end, clouds will remain thick across the area through the day on Saturday with a 20% chance of a sprinkle or two possible. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible from time to time, but overall skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 50s with a gusty breeze.
Sunny skies and milder temperatures arrive on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.
Next week will feature another round of spring-like warmth as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
