Darlington police seek man accused of cutting victim on both legs

Darlington police seek man accused of cutting victim on both legs
Tavon Wilson (Source: Darlington Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | January 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 5:24 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of cutting a person several times on both legs, authorities said.

A press release from the Darlington Police Department states the assault happened Wednesday on Kirven Street at 3:23 p.m.

The victim had to seek medical attention for the cuts, according to police.

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Tavon Davon Wilson in connection with the incident. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.