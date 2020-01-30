Conway police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in November

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police want the community to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who hasn’t been seen in months.
Brione Chantrel Ellzey, 25, was last seen on Nov. 19 in the area of Lincoln Park Drive.
Authorities believe she is driving a dark blue 2018 four-door Nissan Sentra with the South Carolina license plate number RKV243.
She is a black woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
