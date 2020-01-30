Conway man who pleaded guilty to killing taxi driver requests new trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a taxi driver in Conway wants to head back to court.
Tranique Livingston pleaded guilty in March 2019 to voluntary manslaughter in 54-year-old David Bennett’s death. The plea was an Alford plea, in which the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
Livingston filed a post-conviction relief on Wednesday asking for a new trial in the case.
He argues is in the filing that he had ineffective assistance of counsel to properly prepare and investigate which rendered his plea involuntary. He also claims that his counsel failed to engage in meaningful plea negotiations.
Authorities said Bennett, who was operating a taxi for Yellow Cab, was shot and killed in November 2016 and found along Dillon Street.
Livingston is currently serving his sentence at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.