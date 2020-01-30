Conway flower shop owner credits security system for helping catch suspected burglar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a Conway shop is crediting a piece of technology for helping catch a man who is now accused in a series of break-ins at businesses. Now he is encouraging other businesses to make the same investment.
Authorities said last week 42-year-old Jeremy Shelton tried to break through the back door of The Daisy Fair Flowers shop on 4th Avenue.
The damage looked to have been caused by a crowbar and it was all captured on the security cameras surrounding the flower shop. The security footage was able to help police get a better description of the man they were looking for and understand which direction he headed next.
“My cameras catch both streets that run beside me and I think it’s a valuable investment for your business,” said Daisy Fair Flowers owner Daved Kinard.
Kinard‘s flower shop wasn’t the only place the suspect attempted to break into. It was, however, the only place that captured someone on camera.
“Looking at the man, he wasn’t ever aware of the cameras nor was he looking for them,” said Kinard.
He shared the video with Conway police who were able to arrest Shelton. Police said the help from businesses and the community helped them capture Shelton.
Just last week, Conway Police Chief Dale Long explained how security systems are helping police track down criminals.
”We can’t always fill every one of the gaps between point A and point B, but if we had that first idea that they went that way then we can start looking for the evidence,” said Long.
Some of the surrounding businesses reported similar damage to police and Kinard has already spoken with several of the store owners about installing their own security system.
”Especially as small businesses, we work hard and I think it’s important to protect your investment. In this case, it obviously made a big difference for a lot of other people that were involved,” said Kinard.
A judge set a $100,000 bond for Shelton. He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
There are no requirements for local businesses to install security systems, however, the city of Conway does encourage it in situations like this.
