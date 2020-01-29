Wilmington, Columbia, Raleigh leaders add insight to Myrtle Beach downtown revitalization

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We can use the expertise of other municipalities that have gone through revitalization efforts and learn from their best practices and also their mistakes. We don’t want to be a copy cat, we don’t want to take everything that they did and say, ‘OK it’s a cookie-cutter.’ That’s what will work here, we have to develop what works for us, and the only way to do that and the only way to succeed, is to do that with the property owners and the business owners," Bethune said.