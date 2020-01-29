VIDEO: Grand Strand pays tribute to NBA icon Kobe Bryant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others continues to reverberate around the world.
Across the Grand Strand, the community has come together to remember the impact Bryant – who played at the 1995 Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach – had on not just the sports world, but the world as a whole.
Whether recalling how they felt seeing him play, or creating his jersey No. 24 on the court at a Myrtle Beach gym, there has been no shortage of local tributes.
Sunday’s helicopter crash in California claimed the lives of Bryant, 41; his daughter Gianna, 13; pilot Ara Zobayan, 50; John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45; Chester’s 13-year-old daughter Payton; Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s team.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.