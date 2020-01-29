Solicitor files nuisance petitions against owner of two Horry County massage parlors

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants to keep the owner of two Horry County massage parlors from opening similar businesses after an investigation uncovered lewd activity.
The nuisance petitions were filed on Tuesday against Richard Bushey who owns Massage Wellness at 520 Highway 17 in Surfside Beach and Horry Therapeutic Spa at 946 Lake Arrowhead Road in the Myrtle Beach area.
The court documents state that in November and December, an investigator went into Massage Wellness on three occasions and posed as a customer.
“On all three occasions, the employee/masseuse offered to perform sex acts to the investigator in exchange for money,” according to the court documents.
The petition shows that similar incidents happened at Horry Therapeutic Spa when an investigator went into the business in September and December.
Court documents show that both businesses were closed once the petition was served to the property owners.
The solicitor’s office wants a judge to find Bushey guilty of establishing a public nuisance and wants him banned from establishing similar businesses in South Carolina.
This isn’t the first time the solicitor’s office has gone after massage parlors in Horry County. Back in September, more than a dozen massage parlors shut their doors after an investigation uncovered suspected sexual activity inside the businesses.
The solicitor’s office issued nuisance notices to 20 businesses. The massage parlors were allowed to go to court and explain why they weren’t a nuisance. But 19 out of the 20 businesses voluntarily closed their doors instead.
