Registered sex offender wanted in Robeson County on breaking, entering charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to be on the lookout for a man wanted on breaking and entering charges.
Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Michael Oxendine, who is also a registered sex offender.
He is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and failure to report his address as a sex offender.
The sheriff’s office also said that Oxendine has outstanding failure to appear warrants on several charges including first-degree kidnapping, robbery and battery of an unborn child.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.