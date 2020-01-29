Myrtle Beach’s Downtown Development Office host public forum to discuss improvement districts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Downtown Development Office will host a public forum Wednesday to discuss Myrtle Beach’s downtown master plan and a possible improvement district.
Lauren Clever, director of the Downtown Development Office, said no district within the downtown area has been adopted as an improvement district. However, for the forum, they have a map with specific proposed areas.
Clever said it’s really about hearing from property owners, merchants and business operators in the area, as it will impact them. Still, the forum is open to the public as well. She added the area they’re looking at is in the Ocean Boulevard entertainment area, but no district has been determined.
“Obviously you know that it is very well attended. There’s a lot of people down there, especially in our high season, and it gets a lot of wear and tear on it so there are things that need to be done to make sure that area stays the way we want it to for our visitors and our guests," Clever said. "So it’s talking with this group and understanding what they want because it’s truly them putting the money in the bucket and then them making a discussion and recommendation to council as to what they would like to see.”
She said they want to bring this group together because it would impact them all.
“It’s an overlay of extra money and they call it a tax. We can call it whatever we want but it allows for funds to be generated based on what they would like to see in terms of services, over and beyond what the city is currently doing,” Clever said.
They’ve also invited guests from three areas that have improvement districts already - City Center in Columbia, Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, and downtown Wilmington. The purpose of those invitations is so the public can ask the representatives questions and hear from people that already have this type of district.
Clever said some of the things these improvement districts have deal with quality of life issues, clean and safe programs, and marketing.
The meeting began Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the train depot.
