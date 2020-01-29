Myrtle Beach asks court to lift stay in legal battle over hospitality fees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Days after a mediator declared an impasse in the ongoing dispute over hospitality fees between Horry County and Myrtle Beach, the city has filed a motion asking the court to lift the stay on the legal battle so its attorneys can amend their original complaint.
According to the motion filed Jan. 28, attorneys want to “add additional grounds supporting the City’s challenge to the validity of the Hospitality Fee.”
Last March, the city of Myrtle Beach sued Horry County, claiming the county collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees illegally. That dispute has included other municipalities in Horry County, and a judge ordered a stay in the case on July 18, 2019. The lone exception was court-ordered mediation, which led to a proposed settlement agreement.
On Dec. 16, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Aynor and Atlantic Beach all voted in favor of the proposed settlement.
When Horry County Council met on Dec. 16, members of the governing body “chastised the City for bringing the instant action, deriding it as ‘total BS,’ ‘bogus,’ a ‘sham,’ a ‘scam,’ and a ‘scare tactic,’” court documents state.
“One County Council member stated that he ‘would highly recommend’ that ‘anybody in the ‘City of Myrtle Beach that started this and voted for it … pack up and get out of Horry County because this was about as much BS as anybody could even digest,’” the city’s Jan. 28 motion stated.
County leaders ultimately amended the tentative proposal to say Myrtle Beach couldn’t use part of the settlement money to pay attorney fees. When city leaders met three days later, they rejected the county’s change.
On Jan. 25, the court-appointed mediator officially declared an impasse, and Myrtle Beach officials said they would “vigorously prosecute” its case.
The city’s lawsuit stems from a resolution Horry County passed in 1996 to start collecting the 1.5% hospitality tax in the unincorporated areas and the municipalities to help fund road projects through the RIDE I program. Myrtle Beach city leaders adopted a resolution supporting the tax.
It became effective on Jan. 1, 1997 and was to expire on Jan. 1, 2017.
In December 2016, the county enacted an ordinance to extend the termination date of the hospitality tax’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 1, 2022.
Myrtle Beach claims in the lawsuit that it never consented to an extension, while Horry County has said it didn’t need Myrtle Beach’s consent.
Horry County was using the hospitality fee to help fund the Interstate 73 project and bring the major interstate all the way into Myrtle Beach.
Back in November, Horry County Council voted unanimously to cancel its I-73 contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. County leaders said the legal battle with the municipalities has left them with no revenue source to pay for the interstate work.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.