‘I woke up the whole house’: Florence woman wins $1 million in S.C. lottery

‘I woke up the whole house’: Florence woman wins $1 million in S.C. lottery
Source: SC Education Lottery
By WMBF News Staff | January 29, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:27 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman woke up at 4 a.m., scratched off a lottery ticket, and instantly became a millionaire.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman bought a $10 Millionaire Series ticket at Convenience Corner No. 1 off Pamplico Highway in Florence.

She fell asleep on the couch watching a movie and when she woke up, she remembered she’d bought the ticket. That’s when she scratched off the ticket and saw she won the $1 million prize.

“I woke up the whole house,” the woman said. “I was screaming.”

The woman said she’s using her prize money to find a new house.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.