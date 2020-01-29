‘I woke up the whole house’: Florence woman wins $1 million in S.C. lottery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman woke up at 4 a.m., scratched off a lottery ticket, and instantly became a millionaire.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman bought a $10 Millionaire Series ticket at Convenience Corner No. 1 off Pamplico Highway in Florence.
She fell asleep on the couch watching a movie and when she woke up, she remembered she’d bought the ticket. That’s when she scratched off the ticket and saw she won the $1 million prize.
“I woke up the whole house,” the woman said. “I was screaming.”
The woman said she’s using her prize money to find a new house.
