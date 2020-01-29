Horry County police investigate sexual assault involving 4-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after Horry County police received a report about a sexual assault involving a 4-year-old girl.
Officers were called on Friday afternoon to Industrial Drive, where they spoke with a person who had talked to the 4-year-old girl about the incident.
The person told officers that the 4-year-old made statements about being sexually assaulted at a home along Highway 905 in the Conway area.
According to a police report, the 4-year-old no longer lives at the home and was placed into another foster home more than a month ago.
The person couldn’t give an exact time on when the sexual assault happened.
The report does not give details about the suspect, and so far, police have not made an arrest in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.