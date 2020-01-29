GRAPHIC: Crystal Springs woman arrested after video of dog being stomped, dragged

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs woman was arrested for animal cruelty after a video was posted on Facebook by a concerned neighbor.
The woman in the video could be seen striking the dog, then yanking him backwards so hard that he flipped on the sidewalk.
According to Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer, numerous people called the police department reporting the disturbing incident to police after seeing the video on Facebook.
Police arrested the suspect at her home Saturday morning in Crystal Springs.
Madeline Winternheimer, 32, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Her bond was set at $1,500 and she has since bonded out.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. Police said the dog belonged to the woman’s mother, so they returned the dog to her.
According to MDOC’s website, Winternheimer was previously arrested for felonious child abuse in December of 2010 and sentenced to 12 years.
In 2011, state lawmakers passed the Dog and Cat Pet Protection Law which charges first-time offenders with a misdemeanor for abusing their pets.
Local rescuers and animal advocates say Mississippi needs stronger laws.
