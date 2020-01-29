Florence County deputies arrest man wanted for kidnapping Tennessee woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for kidnapping a Tennessee woman was arrested Tuesday night in Florence County after law enforcement got a tip he may be in the area, authorities said.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the FCSO was contacted by agents out of the FBI’s Memphis office, who said an 18-wheeled truck the kidnapper was said to be driving may be in the Pee Dee.
The FCSO’s C-squad, led by Lt. Steve Driggers and Sgt. William Odom, found the truck at a repair shop off TV Road near Interstate 95, Kirby said. He added the driver was trying to blend in with the other vehicles.
Deputies got the driver out of the truck, and then heard a woman screaming for help, according to Kirby.
The driver was taken into custody and the woman was taken for medical attention, he added.
Kirby said the suspect’s name is expected to be released Wednesday by the FBI.
