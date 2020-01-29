FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return tonight, soaking rain Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a clear and cool start to the day with patchy frost in many locations this morning. Temperatures are in the mid 30s with a calm wind to start your Wednesday.
As we head throughout the day today, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our first of two systems. Temperatures will remain seasonable with afternoon readings into the middle 50s once again.
The first system that brings rain chances to our area is rather weak. Most of the rain will remain south of us and over the Atlantic but scattered showers are in the forecast for tonight starting after sunset and continuing into Thursday morning. The best chances for rain tonight will be after midnight but scattered showers will be possible after 7-8 PM.
Rain will leave the area by the mid morning hours, allowing temperatures on Thursday to reach the low-mid 50s.
The stronger system with more substantial rainfall will arrive on Friday. Light showers Friday morning will transition to periods of steady rain with some heavy downpours throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Friday will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures in the lower 50s. Factor in the gusty winds and steady rain and it will feel even colder than that.
Something we will have to watch is the rainfall totals throughout the day on Friday and into Friday night. The European is going even higher with rainfall totals up to 2″ in some spots. The GFS on the other hand keeps many locations underneath half an inch of rain. It’s important to remember, the European model has been consistent with the track of this low pressure system now for 3-4 days.
Rain will taper off late Friday night and early Saturday morning. The weekend will start unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two possible through Saturday.
Sunshine and clearing skies return by Sunday.
