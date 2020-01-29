FIRST ALERT: One-two punch of rain to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two storm systems will impact the area with rain to finish up the work week.
A weak storm system will pass just south of the region tonight with spotty areas of light rain late tonight and early Thursday. A more significant storm system will deliver steady and heavy rain at times Friday into Friday night.
Tonight will see cloudy skies and cool temperatures with scattered light rain showers and sprinkles developing at times. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by early Thursday morning.
The Thursday morning commute will see a few leftover showers near the beach, but rain chances will rapidly diminish after sunrise. By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies will return with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 50s.
The break from the rain will be short lived as a more significant storm system moves into the Carolinas Friday and Friday night. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and track northeast along the coast. This developing system will bring steady and heavy rain at times.
Friday morning will start out cloudy but dry with temperatures in the lower 40s. Rain chances will gradually increase through the day with the rain becoming steady by the early to mid afternoon. By the late afternoon and into the evening, pockets of heavy rain will be likely. With cloudy skies, rain and a gusty wind, temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the upper 40s to near 50 through the day.
Rainfall totals will average one to two inches across most of the region.
Rain will continue Friday night, but quickly end by sunrise on Saturday. A sprinkle or left over shower will be possible early Saturday morning before skies start to slowly clear by midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the upper 50s.
Sunny skies will remain in place through Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.