FBI investigating laser strikes on aircraft approaching Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a series of laser strikes on planes approaching the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says that three laser strikes on planes were traced to the same general area in Effingham County, roughly 10-15 miles west of Savannah.
Lasers cause serious problems for pilots when aimed at the cockpit of a plane. The light from a handheld laser can travel more than a mile, disorienting and blinding pilots.
It is a federal felony to point the beam of a laser at a plane.
The FBI is working closely with the FAA and Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.
Anyone with information about the three laser strikes is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000. If you see suspicious activity involving the use of lasers targeting aircraft, call 911, the Effingham County Sheriff Office at 912-754-3449, or your local police department (if outside Effingham County)
