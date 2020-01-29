Family member faces murder charge in 76-year-old Pee Dee woman’s death

Edward Dewitt (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | January 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 5:47 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pamplico man is behind bars after investigators said he killed a 76-year-old family member.

Edward Dewitt, 50, of Pamplico was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and grand larceny of more than $10,000.

Investigators believe he killed Lois Dewitt. Investigators discovered her body on Monday inside a home off Kennedy Haines Road.

Her body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Wednesday for an autopsy.

A motive in the case has not been released.

