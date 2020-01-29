Family member faces murder charge in 76-year-old Pee Dee woman’s death

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pamplico man is behind bars after investigators said he killed a 76-year-old family member.
Edward Dewitt, 50, of Pamplico was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and grand larceny of more than $10,000.
Investigators believe he killed Lois Dewitt. Investigators discovered her body on Monday inside a home off Kennedy Haines Road.
Her body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Wednesday for an autopsy.
A motive in the case has not been released.
